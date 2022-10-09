Speaking post-match, Eze said: “I think when you put in performances like that you want to get rewarded and take your chances, and today we did that.

“That’s something we’re working on and have to improve on throughout the rest of the season. But if we keep playing like that and holding out to the end and be strong, positive, we’ll definitely pick up the points.”

Eze scooped over 40% of the fans' vote, beating Joachim Andersen (19.8%) and Jordan Ayew (17.2%) to the award. You can check out the full results below.