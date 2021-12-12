Gallagher stole the headlines in south London once again, his 94th minute stunner securing all three points after he and James Tomkins had given a dominant Palace the lead.

He stormed to Man of the Match with 63.6% of your vote, beating Jordan Ayew - who was as ever a tireless presence in the Eagles’ front three - into second place (21.1%).

Will Hughes excelled on his first start, his delivery setting up the second goal, which ensured him third place with 12.3%.

After a crucial victory, see the full results of in the poll!