The Eagles and Bees played out a 0-0 draw to put Palace's first point on the board, and Gallagher earned his first competitive minutes in red and blue.

He was a tenacious presence in the midfield and hit the post seven minutes after kick-off.

He topped a poll of Palace fans' votes with a 65% share, beating Joachim Andersen (10%) and James McArthur (10%) to first place.

