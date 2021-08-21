Conor Gallagher collected his first Crystal Palace Man of the Match award on Saturday with an impressive debut against Brentford.
The Eagles and Bees played out a 0-0 draw to put Palace's first point on the board, and Gallagher earned his first competitive minutes in red and blue.
He was a tenacious presence in the midfield and hit the post seven minutes after kick-off.
He topped a poll of Palace fans' votes with a 65% share, beating Joachim Andersen (10%) and James McArthur (10%) to first place.
