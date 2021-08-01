The Monday evening game began with Palace on top and looked throughout as if destined for the hosts to win.

They appeared in control from front to back, however were undone in the 95th-minute by a Neal Maupay equaliser.

Going forward, Zaha terrorised along the left-wing while his offensive colleagues - Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke - ensured the visitors were kept under pressure.

The backline looked assured and set for another clean sheet, however Maupay's dying-seconds strike took two points from the Eagles with no time to react.

But it was a performance to remember and, on another day, would easily have earned Palace all three points. Vote for your Man of the Match from it below, and stay tuned for the results being shared on cpfc.co.uk and the official app.