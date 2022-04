Guehi : 18.6% (90 votes)

The defender headed home Michael Olise's delicious delivery to put the Eagles in front, before Jean-Philippe Mateta swept home Wilfried Zaha's low cross to double the advantage.

At the back, he and Joachim Andersen were solid again to secure a clean sheet.

Guehi secured 18.6% of the vote, pipping Olise (15.9%) and Zaha (15.7%) to the award.

