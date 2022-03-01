Andersen scrambled back and nodded a goalbound lob behind from just under the crossbar, as it looked destined to give Stoke a second-half lead.

The importance of the clearance was felt moments later when Jairo Riedewald scored Palace second.

Andersen secured 25.7% of the vote, pipping Tayo Adaramola - who made a good impression on his first senior start for Palace - into second (20.1%).

Riedewald's goalscoring cameo secured him third place with 17% of your votes.

