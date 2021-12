The on-loan midfielder made it two goals from two, following his effort at Manchester City with an effort from inside the box on Saturday afternoon.

He made four key passes, had two shots and of course confirmed the south Londoners' victory with a deflected goal.

In the fans' Man of the Match vote, he beat fellow midfielder James McArthur to the accolade with 40.3% of you putting him forward. McArthur collected 13.9% of the votes and Marc Guéhi came third with 12.4%.

Hear from Conor below!