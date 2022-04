Mitchell twice denied Teemu Pukki when the Finnish striker looked certain to add to Norwich's first-half lead, and added threat in the attacking third by supporting Wilfried Zaha on the left.

The defender secured an overwhelming 68.6% of the vote, beating Wilfried Zaha - who scored a stunning equaliser - into second place (12.1%).

Another assured performance at the heart of defence saw Marc Guéhi in third with 7.6%.

