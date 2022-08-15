Andersen played a central part in Palace's draw at the heart of defence, keeping a talented frontline under control.

He was also crucial in the south Londoners' approach, with his diagonal passes moving the ball up the pitch with speed.

The defender was then caught in the game's most surprising moment as Darwin Núñez got himself sent off for a headbutt.

Andersen earned the Man of the Match award with 31.7% of the vote, beating Eberechi Eze (26.1%) and Wilfried Zaha (17%) to first place.

Palace took the lead against the Reds through Wilfried Zaha's first-half finish – after a wonderful assist from Eberechi Eze. The hosts then fought back after being reduced to 10-men, but couldn't break Palace down again, and the two teams took a point each.

View the full Man of the Match results breakdown below!