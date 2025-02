The Eagle took the lead on the half-hour mark when Daniel Muñoz tapped in the opener for the visitors after Jean-Philippe Mateta's effort, from a well-worked free-kick, struck the post.

And the Eagles secured the win in the second-half, when Justin Devenny superbly lofted the ball over Teddy Sharman-Lowe. The win ensures a fifth-round tie with Millwall at Selhurst Park next month.

Now, it's time to vote for your Player of the Match, below!