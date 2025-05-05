Ebere Eze slotted home a penalty as Palace took charge in the second-half but Forest levelled only four minutes later through Murillo.
Now, it's time to vote for your Player of the Match, below!
Crystal Palace secured a hard-fought point at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday – so now it's time to select your Player of the Match!
Ebere Eze slotted home a penalty as Palace took charge in the second-half but Forest levelled only four minutes later through Murillo.
Now, it's time to vote for your Player of the Match, below!