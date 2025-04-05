The Eagles held on for a 2-1 win despite playing the closing stages with nine men, after goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daniel Muñoz.
Now, it's time to vote for your Player of the Match, below!
Crystal Palace earned a dramatic win against Brighton to continue their excellent run of form – and now it's time to choose your Player of the Match!
The Eagles held on for a 2-1 win despite playing the closing stages with nine men, after goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daniel Muñoz.
