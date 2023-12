A challenging run of results was brought to an abrupt end in Palace's final match of 2023 as goals from Michael Olise (two) and Ebere Eze crowned a top-class performance from the boys in red and blue.

The Eagles were impressive to a man in their eventual victory, with top performances all over the pitch.

