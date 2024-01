On a night of torrential downpour at Selhurst Park, both Palace and Everton traded chances in a tight Cup clash, but neither team were able to find the breakthrough.

The visitors finished the match with 10 men following the late dismissal of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for an adjudged high challenge, but despite a late charge by Palace, the third-round tie is now set to go to a replay at Selhurst Park.

