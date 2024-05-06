The Eagles were dominant from start to finish as Michael Olise (two), Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell got the goals in a performance which will live long in the memory.

Goalscorers aside, it was another perfect team performance from Oliver Glasner's side, who secured their third home win in a row for the first time since October 2022.

Dean Henderson was imperious between the posts, blocking crucially from Casemiro; centre-backs Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards dominated their opponents and even played their parts in goals; and wing-backs Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell also charged forwards time and again to record goal involvements.

Adam Wharton and Will Hughes were again charged with bite, steel and control, while Olise and Ebere Eze were at times unplayable - as was a Mateta in record-setting goalscoring form.

