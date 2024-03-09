Mateta produced a wonderful turn and back-heel finish to open the scoring, after Daniel Muñoz’ superb assist early on.

In midfield, Adam Wharton and Jefferson Lerma were tireless once again, allowing Jordan Ayew and Ebere Eze to wreak havoc breaking forwards towards the Luton back-line.

Muñoz worked hard defensively, aided by Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards and Tyrick Mitchell, while Sam Johnstone produced another composed performance in goal.

