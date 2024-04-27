Despite another dominant first-half display in which several presentable chances went begging, Palace continued to plug away, despite Rodrigo Muniz heading home early in the second-half for the hosts.

It wasn't until the 87th minute that they found their reward as late substitute Jeffrey Schlupp picked up the ball in midfield, spun and fired home a thunderbolt of a shot from range.

But a point was the least Palace deserved for another strong team performance, and one which made it four games unbeaten for Oliver Glasner's side.

Vote for your Grilla Player of the Match below now!