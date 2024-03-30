A fiery encounter saw plenty of industry and endeavour from both teams, as well as two moments of real quality cancel one another out: Jean-Philippe capping a brilliant team move for Palace early on, and Chris Wood improvising well to equalise for Forest in the second-half.

The Eagles were forced to sustain long spells of Forest pressure in the game, but also created perhaps the better chances, with Ebere Eze – who got the assist for Mateta's goal – frequently denied by Matz Sels in the hosts' goal.

There were solid performances at the back from the returning Dean Henderson in goal, as well as his defenders Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards and Tyrick Mitchell, whilst Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton and Jordan Ayew proved as tenacious as ever in their battling performances.

Now, it's time to vote for your Grilla Player of the Match from the 1-1 draw below.