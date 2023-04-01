The Eagles were brought level courtesy of a wonderful Ebere Eze free-kick, which dipped before cannoning off the underside of the crossbar, into the Leicester ‘keeper and over the line. Eze was supported in attack all afternoon by Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard, while Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew impressed either side of half-time.

Then, substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta was the hero, turning away from his marker in stoppage time and slotting home to send Selhrust Park into delirium.

At the back, Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi were imperious in possession once again, while Cheick Doucouré swept up the danger in midfield.

