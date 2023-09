Sam Johnstone notched another clean sheet in goal, aided by the ever-composed Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen, while Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell offered support in attack.

In midfield, Will Hughes was in rambunctious mood as he partnered Cheick Doucouré, while Ebere Eze, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard pushed for a Palace winner.

Who was your standout performer? Vote in the poll now!