Mateta was aided by Ebere Eze’s glorious cameo, setting up two goals and transforming Palace’s attacking prowess going forwards.

Odsonne Edouard got Palace back into the game with his close-range finish, while Jordan Ayew was a constant source of threat on and off the ball after coming on.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma was once again a commanding presence while Sam Johnstone made a number of fine saves.

Select your standout performer in the poll!