A see-saw first-half saw both sides trade clinical finishes as an Ebere Eze brace – with two assists for the returning Michael Olise – cancelled out efforts from the visitors' Ben Brereton Diaz and James McAtee.

The pace would settle in a tighter second-half, but Palace fought hard to press home their advantage in possession, with a superb effort from Olise winning the contest with a quarter of the game remaining.

Players across the team impressed in victory – but you can only choose one Grilla Man of the Match, so think hard before voting in the poll below!