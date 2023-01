Olise was at the heart of Palace’s attacking display against Bournemouth as Palace secured a deserved three points to conclude 2022.

The highlight was a wonderful set-piece delivery for Ebere Eze to smash home the Eagles’ second.

Olise secured 42.2% of the vote, ahead of Jordan Ayew (22%) who scored the opening goal and was a constant threat at centre-forward.

Eze came in third with 15.4% of the votes.

