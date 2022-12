Ayew gave Palace the lead, nodding home from a corner after just 19 minutes. Eze doubled the lead before half-time, sweeping home from another well worked set-piece routine.

In midfield, a new-look duo of Cheick Doucoure and Jeff Schlupp kept absolute control, while Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi patrolled the backline with their familiar calmness and composure.

Vote for your standout performer in the poll!