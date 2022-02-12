Mitchell, who also won the Astropay Man of the Match against Norwich, put in several remarkable blocks to keep the Bees from scoring.

He scooped the award with 40.3% of the fans’ vote, beating Joachim Andersen (20.4%) and Vicente Guaita (10.6%)

Palace and Brentford took a point apiece in a closely fought, tense match in on Saturday afternoon.

The game began in cagey fashion and continued through to the final whistle, eventually ending 0-0 with neither side having created a deservedly winning chance.

Palace looked the brighter of the two teams for much of the afternoon, but were unable to trouble David Raya too keenly, instead enjoying possession and control of the game.

