Marc Guéhi was the Palace fans’ standout performer from the afternoon as he scooped the supporters’ Man of the Match award.

Guéhi earned 35% of the vote after a spirited display, beating Joachim Andersen (22%) and Eberechi Eze (11%) to first.

After the game, Guéhi said: “At the end of the day, it is what it is now. As a team, we take that on the chin. As a team, we gave it a really good go today – we had a few chances and I think we could have scored but the better team won on the day.

“That’s the fine margins in the game, the fine details. When you do get those opportunities, you need to score and at the other end you need to defend.”

The Blues secured a place in the final with goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount, but Palace had chances of their own and caused trouble most notably along the flanks.

At the back, a solid backline defended with intent and assurance, keeping Chelsea quiet for large swathes.

And it's been a run to be proud of regardless, with over 30,000 vociferous supporters returning to Wembley after six weeks.

