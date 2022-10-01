Ayew created Palace’s opening goal with a delicious delivery into the six-yard box, which Odsonne Edouard fired home. The Ghanaian was tireless on the right-hand side throughout the match as Palace were unfortunate to slip to a late defeat.

Ayew won 31.6% of the vote. In second and third place came Palace’s midfield duo Ebere Eze (15.4%) and Michael Olise (14.8%), who combined to lethal effect in midfield and demonstrated their ability to muck in defensively as Chelsea came forward.

