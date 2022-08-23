Edouard fashioned several chances to keep the Oxford defence occupied, and put Palace ahead with a well-taken goal in the second-half.

Luka Milivojević added to the forward's opener from the spot in the 90th-minute, guiding Palace into the third round.

Edouard was named Mukuru Man of the Match with 20.8% of the vote, beating Eberechi Eze (13.2%) and Kaden Rodney (11.5%) to first place.

