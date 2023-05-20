Edouard smashed Palace ahead in the first-half from Eze's perfectly weighted pass, before Mitrovic's double saw the Eagles trail heading into the closing stages.

But Joel Ward's first goal since 2019 earned the Eagles a point - Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and more could have given them all three.

In midfield, Will Hughes and Cheick Doucoure marshalled the ball with consumate ease, while Sam Johnstone produced a stunning save to prevent Willian extending Fulham's lead.

