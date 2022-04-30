The Palace midfielder helped his side fight-back from 1-0 down to beat Saints 2-1 by scoring a sensational half-volley in the second-half.

He started the game and tested Southampton throughout, showing his calibre towards the end of a tough personal season.

Speaking after the game, Eze said: “It was a big moment. I’m so grateful to God that the opportunity came today and I was able to contribute and help the team today. It was a huge moment for me, my family and everyone that’s supported me on this journey - because it’s been mad.

“I think it’s been a long season, having to wait for minutes, having to be patient, having to keep working hard. It’s been difficult at times.

“It felt good, I feel like I’m getting back into it. Obviously it’s still going to take time, still needs more matches, more time on the field to get back to myself. But every single moment I’m so grateful.”

He earned 41.8% of the Man of the Match vote, beating matchwinner Wilfried Zaha on 24.1% and captain James McArthur on 14.3%.

You can see the full breakdown below.