The Eagles defended stoutly against a Brighton side who enjoyed the majority of the possession and chances, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita denying both Alexis Mac Allister and Kauro Mitoma in the first-half and centre-back Marc Guéhi producing a goal-saving challenge on the stroke of half-time.

A display of collective effort could have broken down when Solly March volleyed the visitors in home early in the second-half, but it only appeared to galvanise them, James Tomkins capitalising on a goalkeeping error from Michael Olise's free-kick.

There were also home debuts for Sambi Lokonga and Naouirou Ahamada, and plenty of important interventions across the whole side as Palace claimed an important point.

