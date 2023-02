The Eagles found themselves on top in a particularly impressive first-half, Jean-Philippe Mateta striking the bar from close range from a Jeffrey Schlupp lay-off.

At the other end, Mo Salah struck the bar for Liverpool as the visitors turned up the pressure in the second-half, but Palace continued to create opportunities and were full value for their point against last season's Champions League finalists.

