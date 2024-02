Ayew struck a wonderful effort from the edge of the area, as part of an attacking triumvirate alongside Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta, which caused Everton trouble all evening.

In midfield, Adam Wharton was assured again alongside Jefferson Lerma, while Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward impressed on their return to the side after injury.

But who was your standout performer? Vote NOW in the poll below!