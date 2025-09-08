In an action-packed first month of the new season, Oliver Glasner's team achieved three major goals.

Firstly, for the second time in the space of a few months, a major honour was captured at Wembley – Palace lifting the Community Shield after defeating Liverpool on penalties.

European progress was then assured with the Eagles qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Conference League after a 1-0 play-off victory over two legs against Fredrikstad.

Finally, Palace remained unbeaten in the first three Premier League games of the season. Hard-earned draws with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest were followed up by an outstanding victory over Aston Villa, Palace winning 3-0 at Villa Park.