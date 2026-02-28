The Eagles bounced back from a challenging winter to record three wins and three clean sheets – and just a solitary defeat – from their six matches across the month.

February began with an important point on the road at Nottingham Forest, followed by another outstanding win at the Amex Stadium: 1-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Although a shock defeat to Burnley followed, the Eagles were resolute in their first-ever away knockout European game – a 1-1 draw at Zrinjski Mostar.

And they duly finished the month in style with back-to-back victories – 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and 2-0 versus Zrinjski – in front of the brilliant Selhurst Park supporters, powering Palace up the Premier League table and into the UEFA Conference League last 16.

Now, it's time to choose your star performer from the month, by voting in the poll above!

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.