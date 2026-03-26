With the international break occupying the second half of the month, a busy first half of the month saw Palace bounce back from a narrow defeat at Manchester United to record a spectacular away win at Tottenham Hotspur.

A sensational finish to the first-half – with Ismaïla Sarr scoring twice, and Adam Wharton providing two wonderful assists – saw the Eagles secure a commanding position in the game, eventually running out 3-1 winners.

Oliver Glasner's side then turned their attentions to Europe and – either side of a stalemate at Selhurst against Leeds United – made history by becoming the first English team to reach the quarter-finals in their debut continental campaign since 1979.

That was achieved through a memorable Round of 16 victory, secured away in Cyprus against a gritty AEK Larnaca side, in a match which had a bit of everything – but was ultimately settled by another Sarr brace.

Now, it's time to choose your star performer from March, by voting in the poll above!

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.