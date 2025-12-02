Despite pausing for two weeks due to an international break, there were still plenty of standout performers in November as the Eagles made strong European and domestic progress.

The month started in the best possible way, with a 2-0 home Premier League win over Brentford at Selhurst Park, Jean-Philippe Mateta back amongst the goals after his hat-trick against Bournemouth the previous month.

Palace then earned a first home win in the UEFA Conference League proper, Ismaïla Sarr getting two goals and Maxence Lacroix also on-target as AZ Alkmaar were swept aside at a raucous Selhurst Park.

A return to action following the international window saw Wolves beaten 2-0 away at Molineux, with Yéremy Pino scoring one of the goals of the season so far, the highlight of another excellent away day.

Now, however, it's time to choose your star performer from the month, which you can do in the poll below!

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.