The month started in the best possible fashion, when Palace produced a storming away performance at Old Trafford against Manchester United, for our fourth victory in our last six Premier League outings at the ground.

Palace also progressed in the FA Cup, with a 2-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers setting up Saturday's last 16 tie with Millwall at Selhurst Park - a huge way to kick-off March for Oliver Glasner's side.

Despite the disappointment of a home defeat to Everton, Palace bounced back in style to ensure February was still a month to remember with two further victories in the Premier League.

Fulham were seen off 2-0 at Craven Cottage, a fourth top-flight away win in-a-row for the Eagles for the first time, with the clean sheet our sixth consecutive in all competitions.

February was then topped up by a scintillating performance against Europe-chasing Aston Villa, our first home league win of 2025.

Now, it's time to choose your February Player of the Month – sponsored by NET88 – from the five contenders in the poll below.

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.