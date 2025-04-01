The Eagles kicked off the month with a comprehensive FA Cup fifth-round win over Millwall, with an own-goal, plus strikes from Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah, putting our South London rivals to the sword at Selhurst.

The following week proved a closer affair, but yielded another vital three points as Ismaïla Sarr produced a cute late finish – following an earlier goal-line clearance – to help Palace see off Ipswich Town by a single goal in SE25.

A three-week break in competitive fixtures provided Oliver Glasner's side some mid-season respite, as well as the chance to go away and enjoy a productive training camp in Marbella, where they defeated Norwegian club HamKam 1-0 in a friendly contest.

Upon their return to action at the weekend, Palace's outstanding results continued, as goals from Ebere Eze, Sarr and Nketiah again secured our second FA Cup semi-final in the space of four seasons.

Palace have now won 11 of our last 14 matches in all competitions, including six away wins in a row without conceding a goal.

Now, it's time to choose your March Player of the Month – sponsored by NET88 – from the seven contenders in the poll below.