Goals from Daichi Kamada, Jean-Philippe Mateta (two) and Ebere Eze ultimately made it a comfortable night's work in SE25 for the Eagles against the Canaries.

Palace were forced to work hard for their goals but, with particularly inventive finishes from Mateta and Eze in the second-half, ultimately stormed to their first victory of the 2024/25 season.

Now, it's time to vote for your first Player of the Match of the campaign – do so now in the poll below!