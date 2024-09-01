Ebere Eze's superb second-half strike cancelled out Jackson Palmer's first-half opener and saw Palace pick up their first point of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.
Vote for your Player of the Match from the 1-1 draw in our poll below!
Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon - and now it's time to vote for your Player of the Match!
