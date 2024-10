Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal was enough to secure all three points for Oliver Glasner’s men, who threatened to extend their lead throughout the second-half with Ebere Eze coming close, and denied by the offside flag.

At the back, Dean Henderson reacted smartly to deny James Maddison while Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guéhi and Maxence Lacroix combined to secure a hard-fought clean sheet.

