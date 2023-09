Odsonne Edouard scored his third and fourth goals of the season – the latter a particularly delightful link-up with second-half substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, who also assisted Ebere Eze's strike which restored Palace's lead.

The England international was his usual imperious himself in midfield, whilst a number of Palace players impressed from back-to-front in a see-saw contest in the Selhurst Park sunshine.

