A stop-start first-half saw Kevin Schade provide Brentford with an early lead with a moment of inspiration, cutting inside and firing home.

But a much-improved display from Palace after the restart saw the Eagles dominate proceedings, going close on numerous occasions before Joachim Andersen poked home a late equaliser on the stretch.

Both teams pressed late on for a winner, but neither could prevent a fifth consecutive draw between the two sides.

