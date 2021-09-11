The Ivorian netted a goal after Conor Gallagher won his side a penalty, striking home coolly from the spot to secure Palace's first of the game and 500th in Premier League history.

He discussed the effort, saying: "I know, everyone in the team knows, what I do for the team. But at the end of the day I just want to get my name on the scoresheet; I feel like that’s what really matters."

The Eagles looked dominant from kick-off, and put their guests under relentless pressure in the second-half.

The party truly began when Odsonne Edouard was handed his Palace debut and scored 27 seconds after running on to the pitch. His dream start continued shortly after, adding a second goal to send Selhurst into raptures.

Zaha, with 36.2% of fans' vote, beat Gallagher (25.2%) and Edouard (18.7%) to scoop first place in the Man of the Match poll.

You can see a full break-down of the votes below!