“He knows the game inside out. He’s been so, so successful. But if you think about someone who’s had that experience and how much he’s won, he doesn’t come across like that. He comes across so relaxed and approachable. He wants good relationships with players. If you went up to him and said something, it’s not a case of: ‘No, you shouldn’t say that.’

“He’s very receptive of what we think, of what you’re thinking, what training is like and what you think of this. I think that’s important… It’s not a case of trying harder, but if you’ve got a good relationship with your players then through the good times, the bad times, everything’s going to be that wee tiny bit better.”

Having been here since the 2012/13 promotion season, Ward is able to comment on all aspects of the club. He reflects on approaching a decade in south London, and says of Palace today: “There are certain things that have remained the same and that’s what keeps the club the club. But in a lot of areas there has been huge amounts of change.

“I think we’re at a pivotal stage now where things are progressing with the Academy and everything like that, so things are moving in the right direction and hopefully we can make sure we continue to progress in the right way.”