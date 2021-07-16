Including caretakers, they’ve experienced 12 and seven different Palace managers respectively. For two such experienced players, the arrival of a new boss is nothing new, then, but each highlight the tweaks implemented in Patrick Vieira’s first weeks.
“I think it brings about change,” Ward tells Palace TV. “I think change is good at times and I think there’s a different way of thinking. It also gives players that maybe have not had a great run a chance to impress again and obviously wipe the slate clean. Even for young lads coming through, it gives them a chance to express themselves and put themselves on the radar.”