Ward’s defensive solidity has seen him recently deployed as a right-sided centre-back, a role in which the 34-year-old has impressed since new manager Oliver Glasner’s arrival in February.

But it is not a position altogether new to Ward, whose fledgling career saw him used across the back line – including as a centre-back during a loan spell at Bournemouth in League Two, in 2008/09.

As Palace prepare for their 30th fixture of the 2023/24 Premier League season, the captain sat down with Premier League Productions to discuss the impact Glasner has made at the club; his previous experiences at the Vitality Stadium; and what the future might hold come the summer….

On changes since Glasner came in…

The way in which we've performed in the last handful of games, since the gaffer has come in, I think you can probably see tweaks and differences here and there.

He's tried to do that over the time that he's been here, so I don't think it's a big overhaul all at once, but each week, each day he's tried to raise our bar and implement his way of doing things as we go.

So I think there's certainly quite a few differences now in the team, and the shape, and how we play, etc. So yeah, it's an exciting period and I think hopefully we can put things right [against Bournemouth] from earlier on this season.

I think obviously their results and their position and the points they've got on the board speak for itself. We want to disrupt that, and I think we have more than enough firepower to do that, and the squad to do that as well.