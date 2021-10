"To bring someone in like the gaffer brings that excitement with it, what he wants to do and how he wants to play and the difference – that will show. It’s exciting, so hopefully we get off to the great start we want to."

Finally, with fans packing out Stamford Bridge this afternoon, Ward and his teammates will face a new - albeit old - challenge: focusing on the game with 40,000 voices in the air.

The thought doesn't perturb Ward: "Sometimes when the fans get on your back or you hear the away fans - which I think the Palace fans are notorious for that in making the noise - it lifts everyone.

"It will be strange seeing the fans back in the stadiums but it’s what football’s all about. We want to see that and be a part of that."