With Palace 2-1 up heading into injury time against their great rivals Brighton & Hove Albion – but having lost Maxence Lacroix to injury; and both Eddie Nketiah and, seconds after Ward’s arrival, Marc Guéhi, to two yellow cards – the last thing Selhurst Park wanted to see was 12 minutes of additional time signalled.
But with Guéhi handing him the captain’s armband as the 35-year-old entered the pitch – having previously featured just once this season, on the 27th August in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich City, due to long-term injury – Ward’s leadership came to the fore in the most challenging of circumstances.
Now in his 13th season at the club, Ward continued his incredible run of never having part of a losing Palace side to Brighton, marshalling the Eagles’ backline to hold firm in the lengthy stoppage time and seal a first-ever top-flight league double over the Seagulls.