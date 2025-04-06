Ward explained that, as he prepared to come on, manager Oliver Glasner told him: “To probably use the experience, to communicate and talk and just try and lead the lads to the victory.

“I think when you come into that scenario, you've just got to lean on all that you've learned over your career and it was all credit to the boys. They settled into that really nicely and it was a dogged performance, especially in that last few minutes.

“I think it's one of those ones. I think you just go into, what can we do to give ourselves the best chance? We work on it time and time again, where you work overloads in training and you have to defend your box and sometimes your back's up against a rope.

“Everyone put in a huge shift and it showed the mentality of the lads today to dig in and obviously put their bodies on the line as well.

“[Ben] Chilly's boxed a couple of big opportunities, [Will] Hughes has done the same, Deano’s [Henderson] pulled off some great saves, and everyone was out there to get the three points.

“It's massive. Obviously, I think the nature of the game, what it means for the fans, but how things played out, especially in that second-half. Losing two players, it was huge for us to dig in deep and come together and obviously see that game out.”