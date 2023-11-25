The Eagles slipped to a late 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road as their hosts won out through strikes from Teden Mengi and Jordan Brown, either side of Olise’s brilliant leveller in the second-half.

The Palace captain said: “Obviously it was disappointing. I think, first-half, we weren't at the level that we know we can be. Second-half, obviously, we gave ourselves an uphill battle.

“I think we did enough at the end to come away with at least a point, hitting the woodwork [through Jefferson Lerma] and creating great chances. They obviously showed their resilience as well, to deny us any goal-scoring opportunities.”

Ward was frustrated with Palace’s defending, adding: “I think as players, we know, when you can properly eliminate [opposition] chances, you do better obviously. That was the case with the goals today.

“Michael is a huge player for us. You can see that even today and in previous games. He's an exceptional talent.

“I think we got ourselves back into the game through a wonder strike from Michael. Obviously, then that put us in a good position to go on. Unfortunately, we didn't hold onto that. We created chances towards the end, but it was a little bit too late.”

Palace’s defeat was their fourth in the last five games, with Ward noting: “I think in the Premier League, you always come up against this sort of run.

“I don't think anyone, other than the top, top teams, maybe City and those guys, don’t go through a period where your backs are against the rope, things aren't going necessarily your way and results aren't coming your way.

“But we know the quality that we possess within the changing room, and the togetherness, and we’ll be making sure that we try and put that right on the training pitch going into the next games.”

An ultimately disappointing day also saw both Ebere Eze and Cheick Doucouré leave the field of play injured early in the second-half.

Ward concluded: “We’re disappointed with injuries to Cheick and Ebs today, but hopefully we can get them back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“We just pray for a speedy recovery."